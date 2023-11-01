Virtual IT Group Seeks Capital Partner to Support Growth

Sources said the eight-year-old business has fielded interest from several private capital players recently. Its shareholders, led by chairman Christian Pacheco, are understood to be open to bringing in a capital partner – to bankroll organic or inorganic growth – but want to remain in the driver’s seat.
No decision has been made yet on launching a formal process. Allier’s role is understood to be limited to sizing up suitors that have already expressed interest. Naturally, Virtual IT Group is drawing comparison to cybersecurity specialist Versent, which was put up for sale last year via Goldman Sachs. The business had a client book chock-full of ASX 100 clients and made $130 million net revenue in the last financial year. Telstra paid $267.5 million.Sources said Virtual IT was a very different beast but would be easily valued at north of $200 million.
Lastly, tyre kickers are being told Virtual IT is among the most profitable IT businesses around with industry-leading margins. And so, it is likely to push for a double-digit EBITDA multiple as deal talks get to the pointier end. For starters, ASX-listed Atturra’s 8.7-times EV to EBITDA multiple is being branded as being too low.The sell-side pitch, should a formal process kick off, is likely to remind investors that outsourced IT services are growing at 10 per cent to 12 per cent a year.
Also on the tech dealmaking circuit is Waterman Capital’s Melbourne-headquartered IT services business Fusion5. It is being shopped by Rothschild with price expectations of around $300 million.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕