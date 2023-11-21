Virgin Australia to fly to Uluru from Melbourne and Brisbane

Virgin Australia will be flying to Uluru for the first time ever from Melbourne and Brisbane. The two new direct services will connect travellers to the iconic Aussie destination from June 6 and June 7 next year, respectively. The airline flew from Sydney to Uluru prior to the pandemic, however it is yet to confirm when it will resume operations. Qantas and Jetstar, both of which are part of the Qantas Group, were the only airlines with services to Uluru, before Virgin jumped back on-board.

Virgin’s new operations from the two major cities is expected help boost tourism for the Northern Territory. As of next June, Virgin Australia will fly to Uluru from Melbourne and Brisbane. Picture: Brendan Radke The more than 62,2000 seats per year to the Red Centre will help support the growth of the Indigenous Tourism Sector, contributing to the territory’s more than $3 billion visitor expenditure. The move is in partnership with the Northern Territory Government and Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australi





