Vinyl Record Store Thrives Amidst Pandemic Challenges

When Joshua Gibbs decided to open up a vinyl record store in the midst of a global pandemic, he knew he would be taking a risk. 'In the back of my mind it was always the dream,' he told SBS News. 'And it was really, really scary because it was coming off the end of one of the last Omicron lockdowns.' He purchased a run-down shop in Sydney's inner-western suburb of Leichardt.

Around 16 months later, Crosstalk Records has transformed into a thriving local business, surviving through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis. 'I think vinyl is one of those things that in times of trouble, especially financially, people turn to,' said Gibbs. 'Like all art, it brings people together on a cultural level, on a friendship level.' In 2021 vinyl outsold CDs in Australia but still comprised far less than streaming sales, which made up 86 per cent of the market. Vinyl albums were the biggest segment in physical sales, at $29.7 million, compared with $2





