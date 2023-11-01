Vile way Aussies fleeced of $36m

NAB has revealed Aussies were fleeced $36m in ticket and marketplace scams over 2023. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Glen Campbell Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour comes to Australia in February 2024. One mother lost $1800 to a scam trying to purchase tickets earlier this year. Picture: Michael Tran / AFP

“Even if it’s a friend you legitimately know, pick up the phone and talk to them directly before sending money.“We’re hearing about criminals hacking social media profiles and selling bogus concert tickets to the account owner’s friends, who aren’t aware someone else is controlling the account.

Earlier this year NAB released their proactive alert technology in March, a device which sends a pop-up warning to customers if their transaction appears suspicious or out of character.

