Victorians Ditch Public Transport for Cars Amid COVID-19

Victorians have ditched their mykis for their car keys, with the COVID-19 years and flexible working leaving a permanent dent in public transport use. Train, tram and bus passenger trips plunged to 40.9 million in October 2023, recently released government data shows, down 12.9 million trips – or 24 per cent – since the same month in 2019. Melbourne’s weekend bus services have bucked the trend of lower passenger numbers since the pandemic.

Meanwhile, traffic on the state’s road network in November was just 3 per cent below 2019 levels, sparking warnings that Melbourne is losing the battle with congestion. There was, however, one unlikely bright spot for the public transport usage – with Melbourne’s patchy Sunday bus services now attracting more passengers than ever. Graham Currie, chair of public transport at Monash University, said his team’s research was showing Melburnians had replaced journeys they used to make on public transport with car trips. “Traffic congestion is certainly a result,” he sai





IT workers and public servants battle it out in Australian Public Service battle of the bandsDespite it being a Sunday evening in the country’s sensible city, Smith’s Alternative is a packed house. The cosy, bohemian art cafe in Canberra’s CBD could easily fit in Sydney’s Newtown or Melbourne’s Fitzroy. But unlike most gigs in those cities, the room is crammed with public servants who moonlight as musicians, as well as the occasional politician. The lanyards and ties have been swapped for band T-shirts and eyeliner as four bands, made up entirely of government workers, play to win the inaugural Australian Public Service battle of the bands.

ACT government considers four-day work-week for public servantsThe ACT government is setting up a working group to explore the possibility of implementing a four-day work-week for public servants. The government acknowledges the benefits but also highlights the challenges it may pose.

Confidential Documents Related to Jeffrey Epstein Made Public in New York CourtSeveral previously confidential documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public in a New York court after a years-long battle over their release. The documents reveal the names of former associates of Epstein, including Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

Australia Faces Third New Year's COVID Wave as Cases SurgeAustralia is experiencing its third New Year's COVID wave, with over 1,400 new cases reported in the past week. The increase in cases reflects global trends, with a 52% rise in new cases worldwide. Experts are urging people to take precautions as the JN.1 variant continues to spread.

99% of Students Opt Out of Scripture Lessons in Hunter Region SchoolsTeachers Federation has dubbed scripture enrolments at public schools in the state's Hunter region as 'damning'. As the school year comes to a close, 9News can reveal that 99 per cent of students opt out of the lessons in some of the Hunter's largest schools, prompting growing calls for religious education to be scrapped entirely from the timetable.

Sydney councils seek to repurpose golf courses to address sporting space shortageEight councils in Sydney’s north want to “repurpose” public golf courses for other sports and gain more regular access to school facilities to address a shortage of sporting space they say will exceed 200 hectares by the mid-2030s.

