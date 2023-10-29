Victorian woman found dead in Bendigo house where two children were home, homicide police investigate

A woman has died shortly after she was found unresponsive at a Bendigo home and homicide police are investigating. Just before midnight on Sunday, police were called to the home on High St in Kangaroo Flat to reports a woman had been injured. When they arrived at the home they found the woman unresponsive and she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

There were two primary school-aged children home at the time the woman was found and they were not injured. Hours after the woman was found dead, police located a man about 20 kms away from the house at a reservoir area off North Harcourt Rd in Harcourt North. The 44-year-old man from Junortoun was arrested and is assisting police with their enquiries. The area has been cordoned off by police and a crime scene established. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

