Victorian government forced to delay housing and land tax reforms as Greens push back

Vacant land tax currently only applies to empty residential properties in the inner and middle suburbs of Melbourne that have been vacant for six months, and is charged at 1% of the total value of the property, including any buildings on site.In a letter to Pallas last month, Ratnam said the Greens would not support either the bill – or any other legislation required to enact the housing statement – unless the treasurer met several conditions.
She said the party also wanted to see the vacancy tax increased to 3%, and released analysis from the independent Parliamentary Budget Office on Thursday that showed such a move could raise $300m over four years and take in 10,000 homes.
“If Labor wants to pass any part of its housing statement in parliament, they’ll need to work with the Greens on reforms that will work, like rent controls and commitment to build public housing.”Announcing the expansion last month, Pallas said he expected it would see an extra 600-700 homes taxed and generate about $6m in revenue annually.
Pallas said debate on the legislation was under way and the government would “continue to engage with the opposition and the crossbench on passage of the bill in the usual way”.
