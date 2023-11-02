Victorian government forced to delay housing and land tax reforms as Greens push back

Vacant land tax currently only applies to empty residential properties in the inner and middle suburbs of Melbourne that have been vacant for six months, and is charged at 1% of the total value of the property, including any buildings on site.In a letter to Pallas last month, Ratnam said the Greens would not support either the bill – or any other legislation required to enact the housing statement – unless the treasurer met several conditions.

She said the party also wanted to see the vacancy tax increased to 3%, and released analysis from the independent Parliamentary Budget Office on Thursday that showed such a move could raise $300m over four years and take in 10,000 homes.

“If Labor wants to pass any part of its housing statement in parliament, they’ll need to work with the Greens on reforms that will work, like rent controls and commitment to build public housing.”Announcing the expansion last month, Pallas said he expected it would see an extra 600-700 homes taxed and generate about $6m in revenue annually.

Pallas said debate on the legislation was under way and the government would “continue to engage with the opposition and the crossbench on passage of the bill in the usual way”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Greens urge Labor to go harder on vacancy taxHundreds of millions of dollars could be added to Victoria’s coffers if the state were to adopt the enforcement measures of Vancouver’s empty homes tax.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Victorian government scrambling to prepare for long-planned end of public drunkenness lawsSobering-up facility not completed, emergency workers unclear about their role in new scheme – and it begins on Melbourne Cup Day

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Former state wards abused in care urge Victorian government to follow through on redress promiseA redress scheme for Victorian victims of historical abuse and neglect in institutional care has stalled since its announcement a year ago, and some eligible care leavers have died waiting for the scheme.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: New Victorian Premier doing ‘exactly’ what Daniel Andrews was doing, says PesuttoVictoria’s Opposition Leader has rejected claims Jacinta Allen is departing from her predecessor’s approach, declaring there is “no sign” the new premier will be different to Daniel Andrews.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: ‘Terrifying’: Victorian prison officers put spit hood on a child held at an adult facilityCommission for Children and Young People says hood used despite no prior spitting incidents

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Serial killer to stay behind bars as new Victorian laws to restrict paroleThe Frankson killer was given three life sentences for the murders of three young women.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕