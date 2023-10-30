Victorian Government Defends Plan to Decriminalise Public Drunkenness on Melbourne Cup Day

The Victorian government has defended its plan to decriminalise public drunkenness on Melbourne Cup Day despite concerns from police officers.

Victoria’s Police Union has raised concerns officers are not prepared for public drunkenness to be decriminalised next week. Police in the state will be stripped of their powers to arrest anybody that’s drunk and intoxicated unless they have committed a crime.

It has also been revealed Melbourne’s first sobering up centre in Collingwood will not be ready by the time the new laws come into effect. Victoria’s Police Association has slammed the decision, saying the government is acting recklessly by not having proper plans in place.Read More headtopics.com

