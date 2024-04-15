Victorian Energy Upgrades Program Faces Challenges with Low-Quality Appliances

A glut of low-quality appliances targeting the Victorian Energy Upgrades program has led the Allan government to plan a $200 minimum payment on upgrading key appliances in its signature green energy scheme .
In response to these concerns, the government is proposing a ban on telemarketing and doorknocking and a $200 “co-payment” on the installation of heat pump water heaters, reverse cycle air-conditioners and electric cook tops, a new addition to the scheme.say the minimum payment will provide increased confidence that “the product they are purchasing is of a certain quality and that they are protected in case of any malfunction or defect”.
“We’re consulting on co-payments for the , to understand how they might prevent Victorians ending up with products they do not need,” the spokeswoman said.St Vincent de Paul general manager of policy and research Gavin Dufty said the co-payments were a positive measure, but said the scheme needed to be fair to low-income families who couldn’t pay for upgrades but bore the costs of the scheme through their bills.
Retailers are also concerned about ongoing pressure on the scheme, which has been set a target of 7.1 million credits for 2024, but by April 8 has generated 1.19 million. Each certificate is equivalent to a tonne of greenhouse gas avoided and has risen in value from $70 in May 2023 to its current mark of $94.There is currently a surplus of about 4 million energy efficiency certificates from previous years that will help the state meet its goals for 2024.
