Victorian Energy Upgrades Program Faces Challenges with Low-Quality Appliances

A glut of low-quality appliances targeting the Victorian Energy Upgrades program has led the Allan government to plan a $200 minimum payment on upgrading key appliances in its signature green energy scheme .

In response to these concerns, the government is proposing a ban on telemarketing and doorknocking and a $200 “co-payment” on the installation of heat pump water heaters, reverse cycle air-conditioners and electric cook tops, a new addition to the scheme.say the minimum payment will provide increased confidence that “the product they are purchasing is of a certain quality and that they are protected in case of any malfunction or defect”.

“We’re consulting on co-payments for the , to understand how they might prevent Victorians ending up with products they do not need,” the spokeswoman said.St Vincent de Paul general manager of policy and research Gavin Dufty said the co-payments were a positive measure, but said the scheme needed to be fair to low-income families who couldn’t pay for upgrades but bore the costs of the scheme through their bills.

Retailers are also concerned about ongoing pressure on the scheme, which has been set a target of 7.1 million credits for 2024, but by April 8 has generated 1.19 million. Each certificate is equivalent to a tonne of greenhouse gas avoided and has risen in value from $70 in May 2023 to its current mark of $94.There is currently a surplus of about 4 million energy efficiency certificates from previous years that will help the state meet its goals for 2024.

Victorian Energy Upgrades Program Low-Quality Appliances Green Energy Scheme Carbon Credit Targets Power Bills

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Virgin Australia announces Velocity Frequent Flyer program partnership with AGL Energy7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Energy challenge: why Australia needs a new energy partnership with JapanA spat over gas supplies and the huge potential for future fuels means it’s time for a binational body to talk over energy issues.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Clean Energy Council: Investment in renewable energy slumps 80pc as 2030 climate target fadesThe peak body for the renewables industry said the low level of commitments to new projects last year was due to grid bottlenecks and slow planning approvals.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

2024 Nissan Patrol finally gets long-awaited interior upgrades7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

2024 Suzuki Vitara facelift revealed with tech, safety upgrades7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Victorian vet likely obtained ketamine through work before overdosing, Coroner findsA Victorian mother-of-two who overdosed in 2023 likely obtained Ketamine through her job as a veterinarian, a Coroner has found.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »