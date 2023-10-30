Victorian education official to apologise in person for antisemitic bullying at Brighton secondary college

The chief justice, Debra Mortimer, found that fvie Jewish students at Brighton secondary college were not protected from bullying, discrimination and negligence at the school between 2015 and 2020.The chief justice, Debra Mortimer, found that fvie Jewish students at Brighton secondary college were not protected from bullying, discrimination and negligence at the school between 2015 and 2020.

The chief justice, Debra Mortimer, found that the Jewish students were not protected from bullying, discrimination and negligence when they attended the school between 2015 and 2020.She said the then principal, Richard Minack, failed to take action to address “a high level of antisemitic bullying and harassment of Jewish students” and swastika graffiti at the school.

On Monday, Mortimer handed down her written judgment. The state has been ordered to pay the five men more than $500,000, including interest and legal costs. She also ordered a senior official from the Department of Education to issue an oral, in-person apology to the five students.Former education minister Natalie Hutchins last month said the state would use the ruling to identify steps to eliminate antisemitism and racism in schools. headtopics.com

