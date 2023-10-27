Victorian dairy workers end worker strike after securing pay rise

A standoff between plant workers and dairy processors has come to an end after the two struck a deal on Thursday avoiding another round of strike action.Fonterra workers will see a 12 per cent increase over three years, starting with a five per cent pay rise in the first year.

Workers also secured additional payment including more sick leave and five days of emergency services leave.Read More

