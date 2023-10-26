Victorian dairy strike over after unions broker pay rise for 1,400 factory workers

The dairy worker strikes in Victoria are over after processors caved into workers' demands for better wages and conditions.Unions say they have negotiated pay rises of 14 per cent over three yearsThe improvements include a processor's offer of a 12 per cent pay rise over three years, up from a previous offer of 10.5 per cent.caused disruptions to dairy production in Victoria and an estimated tens of thousands of litres of milk had to be dumped and wasted.

On Monday, milk tanker drivers and members of the Transport Workers Union resolved their dispute with Saputo, after a 48-hour strike which "These workers' first-year pay rise doubles the 2.5 per cent dairy workers received as they helped their companies out during the pandemic," the statement said.Workers at sites owned by New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra were threatening a six-day strike from Saturday but that action has been called off after an in-principle deal was reached with the United Workers Union.

Fonterra supply chain and operations director Rob Howell said the company was pleased to have reached an agreement "largely in line with what was previously on the table, following months of negotiations with the union". headtopics.com

"Throughout these negotiations, we have been focused on reaching an agreement that was fair for our people, our farmers, our customers and the regional communities in which we operate.

