Victorian Councils Call for Review of Poker Machine Tax Break Scheme

A group of Victorian councils is calling for a review of a tax minimisation scheme for poker machine venues. They argue that some venues have not fulfilled their promise of donating a portion of gambling profits to charities, while using sponsorships of local sporting teams to promote their venues. The group is also concerned about venues offering extra payments to communities when applying for more poker machines, claiming that these initiatives do not offset the harm caused by gambling.





