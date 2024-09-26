Victorian academic warns Melbourne nurse detained in Turkey risks torture

Melbourne nurse Cigdem Aslan, 51, has been arrested by Turkish authorities.

Shoebridge said her arrest had sparked deep fears in the wider Kurdish community in Australia, amid concerns she may have been arrested for her role as a co-chair of a local community centre in Melbourne. “Many people, especially associated with the PKK, rightfully or wrongfully, have been arrested and tortured in Turkish prisons … so we also need to be very high level in our diplomacy to ensure that she is protected and not being tortured right now as we speak.”

Turkish media said Aslan co-chaired a Kurdish organisation linked to the PKK and alleged she had participated in Australian protests against Turkish raids on Kurdish forces in Iraq.

