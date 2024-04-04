Victoria's e-scooter trial extended by six months

The Allan government has extended Victoria's e-scooter trial by another six months as they continue to work on safety and compliance issues. Public and Active Transport Minister Gabrielle Williams stated that e-scooters are 'here to stay' in the state but more improvements are needed for road safety.

The trial will now run until October 4, with the aim of implementing permanent regulatory settings.

