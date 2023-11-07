Victoria Proceeds with Suburban Rail Loop Construction Despite Lack of Federal Funding

The Victorian government plans to proceed with the construction of the Suburban Rail Loop despite the federal government's refusal to provide funding. The first stage of the rail line will connect Cheltenham to Werribee, passing through Box Hill, Bundoora, and Broadmeadows. The estimated cost for the Eastern section is $30 to $35 billion, while the construction from Cheltenham to the airport and 50 years of operations could cost $31 to $51 billion. The federal government has only committed $2.

2 billion towards the project

