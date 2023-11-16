Victoria Police Chief Dismisses Plan to Cap Speed Limits in Melbourne Suburbs

Victoria Police's chief commissioner has dismissed a Melbourne council's plan to cap speed limits at 30km/h in two inner-city suburbs. Shane Patton believes that fatalities are not happening on inner-city streets, but in the country and on rural roads. He considers the plan to be ridiculous and believes that no one will obey it.

