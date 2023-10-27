Victoria is building homes at its lowest rate in 30 years

The rate of home building in Victoria has dropped to the lowest ebb for almost three decades, casting doubt on the state government’s ambitious plan to tackle housing affordability with an average of 80,000 new homes each year.

But relative to the state’s population, residential building activity is now at the lowest level since the economic downturn of the 1990s, when interest rates soared to 17 per cent.In the June quarter, just 1561 dwellings were started for every 1 million Victorians, the worst since the December quarter of 1996.

The Allan government is continuing to insist the target is achievable. On Friday, a spokesman for Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny said the government had received record levels of inquiries from developers wanting to take advantage of changes announced in the

Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute managing director Dr Michael Fotheringham said it was a worthy ambition, although the bottom had fallen out of the home-building sector, which had been hit by rising interest rates, soaring costs, and shortages of labour and raw materials.

"We've got a really challenging economic environment ... but they're part of the reason we have to be ambitious because the situation is getting pretty dire in terms of housing supply and housing affordability," Fotheringham said.

“There is a decade ahead in the housing statement … but the budget is not part of that, there are no funding estimates or projections.” To relieve “acute pressure”, the government has estimated Victoria will need a total of 2.24 million extra homes by 2051 – a projection that was used to derive the promise to build 80,000 homes a year.

"You really do need to encourage a lot more townhouses, smaller multi-unit developments in bulk numbers," Ryan said. "Even if we had a complete greenfields, build-whatever-you-like approach, it wouldn't get there."

