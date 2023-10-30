As a diner, how do you know where to spend your hard-earned money? Do you look at Google Reviews, which are a mix of disgruntled diners with an axe to grind, paid five-star ratings, and the odd useful comment?

Maybe you’ve watched a TikTok or Instagram Reel, then gone to a venue and found the portions are half the size, and the food doesn’t taste as good as it looks.’s independent restaurant reviews are different.

. Some specialise in a single dish, others are cooking food you won’t find anywhere else or have a remarkable backstory you need to know. All are essential, noteworthy and groundbreaking in their own ways. headtopics.com

It’s impossible to squeeze in every venue, but we’ve captured a snapshot of Victoria’s restaurant landscape today. These are the places we flock to for conversation, connection and – above all – good food.

We are truly spoiled when it comes to places to eat out in Victoria, and we hope you enjoy eating your way across the state as much as we did.Good evening! My name’s Annabel Smith and I’m on deck to help guide you through tonight’s Good Food Guide Awards ceremony, presented by Vittoria Coffee and Oceania Cruises. headtopics.com

What history will be made? Who will be crowned Chef of the Year? Who will gain a hat? Will anyone lose a hat? Follow along to find out.Thecomes out annually and is a compilation of independent reviews of restaurants, bars and cafes in Victoria, visited by our team of critics in the past six months. (They visit plenty of other venues that didn’t make the cut, too.)

Home to the renowned chefs’ hats, Good Food has been recognising the country’s leading restaurants for more than 40 years by awarding venues its coveted hats – from one to the pinnacle of three hats (more on that later...).contains 450 reviews spanning everything from long-adored institutions to noodle shops, and covers a broad range of budgets. headtopics.com