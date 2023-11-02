Victoria fine with star’s enforced rest

Victoria head of male cricket David Hussey said there was a strong understanding between the state and national bodies over Boland’s availability. Scott Boland has been limited to only two of Victoria’s first four Sheffield Shield games in an attempt to keep him fresh for the Test summer. Picture: Morgan Hancock / Getty Images

The Victorian great said no directives had been issued to rest other centrally contracted players Todd Murphy and Marcus Harris, who were being encouraged to play as much as they could. Hussey was impressed by Victoria’s mature performance at the MCG against New South Wales last week, where a ruthless bowling effort fired the Vics to a 205-run win.

“He got through the last game, he played particularly well in the first innings on a really difficult surface at the MCG,” Hussey said. “Hopefully it continues, because there’s probably no better sight in world cricket than seeing Will Pucovski bat at the top of the list for Victoria with a big smile on his face.”

After the Tasmania clash, the in-form Matt Short will depart for India to prepare for the upcoming T20 series immediately following the World Cup, but Hussey said there were no plans to reintroduce Pucovski to white ball cricket to fill the void at the top of the order.

“Hopefully we’ll get Will for the remainder of the Shield summer, him enjoying his cricket, scoring a few runs and being back being his happy self and enjoying being a professional cricketer again is the number one goal.

