Victims of Melissa Caddick launch class action against her super fund auditors

Melissa Caddick, a self-styled financial adviser, lived a life of luxury on the back of about $23m stolen mostly from family and friends via an investment scam.Melissa Caddick, a self-styled financial adviser, lived a life of luxury on the back of about $23m stolen mostly from family and friends via an investment scam.conwoman Melissa Caddick have made a fresh attempt at clawing back some of their lost money by launching a class action against several of her auditors.

The law firm Mackay Chapman has filed the class action in the federal court on behalf of 24 of Caddick’s defrauded investors. The case was taken against some of the auditors engaged by Caddick to conduct annual audits of her client’s self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs).It alleges auditors failed in their duties and were negligent, engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct, breached their contract and breached the Corporations Act.

The investors’ suit also claims auditors failed to identify fraudulent documents prepared by Caddick and failed to confirm the shares held in her clients’ superannuation funds existed. Caddick, a self-styled financial adviser, lived a life of luxury on the back of about $23m stolen mostly from family and friends via an investment scam. headtopics.com

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup Instead, their “investments” never existed and the money was fraudulently used by Caddick to fund her lavish lifestyle.

Most victims invested through their self-managed super funds, which were required to be audited annually.“The auditors all provided audit reports that, in effect, gave the SMSFs a clean bill of health,” the firm said. headtopics.com

Days after her Sydney eastern suburbs home was raided in November 202 by Asic to uncover her suspected Ponzi scheme, the 49-year-old Caddick disappeared.A coroner determined earlier in 2023 that she was dead but failed to establish a definitive cause.

