Vic government rejects calls to delay public drunkenness reforms

Victoria Police are set to be stripped of powers to arrest people for being drunk in public on November 7, due to the state government’s long-planned decriminalising reforms.

However on Monday Deputy Premier Ben Carroll said the government were committed to pushing ahead with the reforms, despite the delayed opening of the Co-health operated sobering up facility. “We are very confident of the investments we've made. We've seen significant funds go into alcohol and other drug treatment,” Mr Carroll said.

On Sunday, the Victorian opposition accused the Labor government of rushing the implementation of the reforms and called for the change to be “delayed until there is an adequate health response in place”. headtopics.com

“We have already said that Melbourne Cup Day is not the right time to introduce these new laws and it’s now clear that they need to be delayed until there is an adequate health response in place.The head of the Police Association of Victoria – who supports the reforms – has also attacked the government for “recklessly” forging ahead with the changes before their alternative approach is ready.

“Despite repeated calls for the government to adopt progressive reform with a dose of common sense, it has forged ahead recklessly. Now, it finds itself just days away from turning the tap off on policing services and replacing it with nothing.” headtopics.com

Shadow police minister Brad Batting called for the government to delay the planned reforms until an"adequate health response is in place". Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw In December 2022, the government confirmed it would replace the public drunkenness offence with a health-led model, with the 2023-24 state budget including $88.3 million over three years for the statewide rollout of the health-based response.

Melbourne sobering centre facing delays ahead of Victorian public drunkenness overhaulThe opening of a 20-bed sobering up facility designed to complement changes to Victoria's public drunkenness laws is running behind schedule, with just over a week until the reforms come into effect. Read more ⮕

‘Bureaucratic bungle’: Victorian council suggests a 30cm limit on grassThe proposed bylaws would also allow the South Gippsland shire to ask landholders to remove ‘unsightly’ scrap metal and machinery Read more ⮕

Victorian woman found dead in Bendigo house where two children were home, homicide police investigate7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

‘Thread of anti-freedom’: Sky News host criticises Victorian ‘cultural police’Sky News host James Morrow says there are calls to bolster the “cultural police” in Victoria. Mr Morrow says the cultural police “would have the right to enter people’s private property,” including farms and houses in Victoria, “without the owner’s permission”. Read more ⮕

The teens are in trouble: How Victorian children are faring after lockdownsIn this series focusing on the wellbeing of pre-schoolers, school and tertiary students, The Age explores what children and young people need to thrive in a post-pandemic world. Read more ⮕

Regional Victorian towns capitalise on mountain biking as participation skyrocketsMountain biking is now more popular than fishing, and rugby league and union combined. More regional towns are seeing how they could benefit. Read more ⮕