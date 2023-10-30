Vic government rejects calls to delay public drunkenness reforms

Victoria Police are set to be stripped of powers to arrest people for being drunk in public on November 7, due to the state government’s long-planned decriminalising reforms.
However on Monday Deputy Premier Ben Carroll said the government were committed to pushing ahead with the reforms, despite the delayed opening of the Co-health operated sobering up facility. “We are very confident of the investments we've made. We've seen significant funds go into alcohol and other drug treatment,” Mr Carroll said.
On Sunday, the Victorian opposition accused the Labor government of rushing the implementation of the reforms and called for the change to be "delayed until there is an adequate health response in place".
"We have already said that Melbourne Cup Day is not the right time to introduce these new laws and it's now clear that they need to be delayed until there is an adequate health response in place.The head of the Police Association of Victoria – who supports the reforms – has also attacked the government for "recklessly" forging ahead with the changes before their alternative approach is ready.
"Despite repeated calls for the government to adopt progressive reform with a dose of common sense, it has forged ahead recklessly. Now, it finds itself just days away from turning the tap off on policing services and replacing it with nothing."
Shadow police minister Brad Batting called for the government to delay the planned reforms until an"adequate health response is in place". Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw In December 2022, the government confirmed it would replace the public drunkenness offence with a health-led model, with the 2023-24 state budget including $88.3 million over three years for the statewide rollout of the health-based response.