Veteran police officer allegedly slain in South Australia's first deadly police shooting in nearly 40 years

Tributes are flowing for a veteran police officer allegedly slain overnight in South Australia 's first deadly police shooting in nearly 40 years. Brevet Sergeant Jason Doig , 53, and two other officers were called to an isolated rural property in the town of Senior, 15 kilometres north of Bordertown, about 11.20pm after reports a dog had been shot.

After being confronted, Jaydn Stimson, 26, allegedly shot and fatally wounded Doig, who died at the scene despite the efforts of fellow officers and paramedics to save him. Brevet Sergeant Jason Doig was allegedly shot at the property at Senior. (Supplied) Police said Stimson also allegedly shot Bordertown officer Sergeant Michael Hutchinson, who received non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital in The third police officer , Constable Rebekah Cass, also from Bordertown, was not injured during the incident. Doig, who was the officer-in-charge of Lucindale Police Station, is the 62nd police officer killed in the line of duty in South Australia 's history





