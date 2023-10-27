‘Very fancy collection’: Is this Robert Irwin’s side hustle?

Anyone searching for bargains on Facebook Marketplace may have stumbled across the high-end bicycles in Irwin’s “private collection” up for sale in Queensland through an account in another name.

Bli Bli resident Janelle Young jumped at the opportunity to own one of Irwin’s old bikes and said the ads were “definitely legit”. The e-bike that was purchased by Janelle Young, complete with a physical copy of the authenticity certificate.“Robert wasn’t riding the bikes any more, so he asked Simon to sell them for him,” Young said.

Young said it was “a bit of a novelty” to own Irwin’s old bike and something she could mention if she ever sold it. Young had a previous encounter with Irwin when he and members of the Australia Zoo Wildlife Rescue Unit visited her house last year to rescue a possum from the fireplace. headtopics.com

