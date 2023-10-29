Verstappen wins Mexican F1 GP with Lewis Hamilton second after red flag

Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix with another dominant drive for Red Bull. The world champion was largely unchallenged at the front of the field in a race that was stopped midway through after Haas’s Kevin Magnussen suffered a high speed crash but was unhurt.

Lewis Hamilton claimed second for Mercedes, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in third and fourth for Ferrari. Lando Norris gave an absolutely superlative performance for McLaren to come through the field to take fifth place from 17th on the grid.

Verstappen may have been marginally beaten by both Ferraris in qualifying but once more the Red Bull’s race pace advantage was decisive. Both Leclerc and Sainz knew they stood little chance of holding the Dutchman off and despite the slower corners in Mexico not playing to the strengths of theit was no surprise that once he swept through to take the lead he dictated from the front with comfortable ease. headtopics.com

Having secured his third title in Japan, Verstappen is clearly intent on not relaxing his stranglehold on the season. The victory in Mexico, his 16th this season, surpassing his own previous record of 15 set last year.

His 51st victory also equals Alain Prost’s tally and leaves Verstappen behind only Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in the race win standings. His teammate Sergio Pérez however had another shocker. He attempted to go round the outside of Leclerc at turn one on lap one, ran out of space and hit Leclerc as he turned in. It sent the Mexican spinning off and he had to retire the car. headtopics.com

Out-qualified by Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull’s sister team in a car way off their pace at his home grand prix was not what the Mexican needed and to then go out on lap one in an over-ambitious move will surely increase the conjecture over his future at Red Bull.

Everything you need to know about the Formula 1 Mexican Grand PrixF1 returns to Mexico City, where fans are loud and passionate about their racing. Read more ⮕

Charles Leclerc takes Mexican F1 Grand Prix pole for FerrariCharles Leclerc will start the Mexican F1 Grand Prix in pole position with Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz alongside him on the front row Read more ⮕

‘Like my old self’: Ricciardo shines in Mexico; McLaren fumbles golden chance: Quali talking pointsF1: Daniel Ricciardo has earned fourth spot on the grid in the Mexican GP, while Ferrari took out one & two! Read more ⮕

Ferrari stuns F1 in massive qualifying boilover as Ricciardo shinesF1: It was a difficult day for both Australian drivers in US GP, while Max Verstappen claimed his 50th win. Read more ⮕

Evening News Bulletin 29 October 2023Thousands gather at rallies in support of the Palestinian and Israeli people; Bushfire warnings downgraded in Queensland and in Formula One, Daniel Ricciardo records a stunning result in qualifiers for the Mexican Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

Plane crash in the Pioneer Valley claims two livesEmergency services were still trying to reach the remote Queensland crash site on Sunday afternoon. Read more ⮕