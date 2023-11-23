Vehicle Explosion on Rainbow Bridge Prompts Border Closures

A vehicle exploded on the Rainbow Bridge linking Canada with the United States at Niagara Falls, prompting authorities to close that border crossing and the three others between western New York and southern Ontario, officials said. The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force was mobilised to investigate the incident, which occurred on Thursday AEDT, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Hours later federal and state authorities said investigators had found no evidence of an act of terror, though circumstances surrounding the crash on the Rainbow Bridge remained murky, leaving it to be determined whether it was accidental or intentional. “At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist attack” or threat to the public at large, New York Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters Wednesday evening. Her comments were echoed by federal and local law enforcement officials at a separate news conferenc





