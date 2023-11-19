Vacant Houses in Australia: A Solution to the Housing Crisis?

Ever wonder about that vacant house nearby and why, in a housing crisis, there appears to be a property sitting unused? Kristie Hannah, who posts real estate and finance content on her X (formerly Twitter) profile, received hundreds of comments after sharing a video of a property in Perth she said had been vacant for two years. Despite the oddity of a house with no furniture and an untouched front yard sitting vacant for so long, it's not completely out of the ordinary.

Statistics show about one in 10 homes may be vacant at any one time in Australia. So in the current situation, where more housing is greatly needed according to experts, and the federal government, what can be done to make use of the housing stock that already exists? Rental vacancy rates are at an all-time low and increasing housing costs are causing financial distress, leaving people living in tents and pushing home ownership out of reach for an increasing number of people, but still other properties are being underutilise





