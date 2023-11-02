Uzbeks await, there’s something about Mary: What we learned from Matildas’ qualifiers

Uzbekistan are ranked 50th and have never qualified for a World Cup or Olympics. In their own second-round matches – Group C played theirs in Uzbekistan – they upset Vietnam 1-0, before losing 2-0 to Japan and then defeating India 3-0. At last month’s Asian Games they finished fourth, losing their semi-final 8-0 to North Korea and then their third-place play-off 7-0 to China.

“We’ve never played them before,” said veteran goalkeeper Lydia Williams. “We haven’t played in that country before, so that’s going to be an exciting time.” The Matildas will play the first leg away on February 24 and the second at home on February 28, with speculation about which venue will host already doing the rounds. Football Australia chief executive James Johnson spoke of the “exciting” prospect of staging the game at the 100,000-capacity MCG. “We’d fancy our chances to sell it out,” he said.

But Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is already threatening to scupper MCG plans, with shows scheduled February 16-18. She will then perform at Sydney’s Accor Stadium the following week.The girl has talent. We’ve known it since she was discovered at 15. We knew it at the World Cup. And it is even more clear two months later, with some proper club football under her belt.

“I think we’re all very free-thinking kind of players and ball players. So to be able to move around quite a bit, it’s very unpredictable for the other team and it just allows us to play our game and have fun out there.”and yes, Fowler is setting the world alight. But Caitlin Foord is in a sphere of her own this past year.

