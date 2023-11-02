‘Utter shock’: Friends co-creator says Matthew Perry was in a ‘good place’ before he died

The actor died in his hot tub at his home over the weekend and Ms Kauffman told NBC’s The Today Show he was in a"good place" leading up to his death.“He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.

SKYNEWSAUST: Matthew Perry’s big plan to be remembered for more than just FriendsMatthew Perry had been planning to create a foundation to help people like him who were suffering from substance abuse months before his sudden death.

ABCNEWS: Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars pay tribute to the late actorActor Matthew Perry's co-stars from the iconic sitcom Friends pay tribute to the late actor in a statement to People.

GUARDIANAUS: Friends Actor Matthew Perry Dies at 54Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, has passed away at the age of 54. His co-stars express their devastation and share their condolences.

_TCGLOBAL: Fans Mourn the Death of Matthew Perry, Beloved Actor from FriendsThe death of Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, has saddened fans and the Hollywood community. Tributes have poured in, highlighting his acting talent and his efforts to raise awareness about addiction. Viewers of all ages have shared their memories and experiences with the show, emphasizing its enduring appeal.

GUARDIANAUS: Matthew Perry ‘happy and chipper’ before death, say Friends creatorsMarta Kauffman and David Crane recall last conversations with sitcom actor who died on Saturday

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: South Australian Pub Faces Backlash for Matthew Perry-Themed CocktailA South Australian pub has received criticism on social media for introducing a cocktail named after Matthew Perry's famous Friends character, Chandler Bing, shortly after the actor's death.

