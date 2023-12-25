Usman Khawaja's Request to Wear Dove on Shoe and Bat Rejected by ICC

Usman Khawaja's request to wear a dove on his shoe and bat during the Boxing Day Test was rejected by the International Cricket Council due to its reference to 'the Middle East'. The request was deemed too political, religious, or racial in nature, violating the governing body's clothing regulations.





brisbanetimes » / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ICC Rejects Usman Khawaja's Request to Wear Symbol on ShoesThe International Cricket Council has denied Usman Khawaja's request to wear a black dove and olive branch on his shoes at the Boxing Day Test. Khawaja's teammate, Pat Cummins, supports his desire to express his views respectfully.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Usman Khawaja to fight ban on sharing humanitarian messageTest opener Usman Khawaja plans to fight the ban on sharing a “humanitarian message” of peace, referencing the war in Palestine, through his shoes. Despite potentially breaching International Cricket Council rules, Khawaja wore shoes with slogans supporting freedom and equality during the Australia team’s training session. Cricket Australia expects players to uphold the rules banning personal messages, but Khawaja has declared he will fight the ruling.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Nathan Lyon celebrates 500 Test wickets as Australia win against PakistanNathan Lyon of Australia celebrates taking 500 Test wickets on day four of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. Attendance today was 9244, pretty thin for a Sunday and it certainly looked sparse in this huge arena. Total attendance for the four days of the match was 59,125. A slightly bigger thrashing than the one that India’s women dished out to England yesterday, Australia win by one run for every degree in a circle. Fitting for a well rounded victory. Huge score first, Warner century, Marsh nearly made on of his own. Comprehensive bowling performance in the second innings, wickets shared around. Solid third innings to recover after a bad start, another contribution from Marsh and an important one for Khawaja. Then Lyon reaching his milestone as part of another group performance against a team that had had enough. Two in two to end it! Khurram Shahzad is on a hiding to nothing Hi headtopics.com owner, Your posts are always well-supported by facts and figures.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

ICC Rejects Usman Khawaja's Request to Wear Symbol on ShoesThe International Cricket Council has denied Usman Khawaja's request to wear a black dove and olive branch on his shoes at the Boxing Day Test. Khawaja's teammate, Pat Cummins, supports his desire to express his views respectfully.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Usman Khawaja to fight ban on sharing humanitarian messageTest opener Usman Khawaja plans to fight the ban on sharing a “humanitarian message” of peace, referencing the war in Palestine, through his shoes. Despite potentially breaching International Cricket Council rules, Khawaja wore shoes with slogans supporting freedom and equality during the Australia team’s training session. Cricket Australia expects players to uphold the rules banning personal messages, but Khawaja has declared he will fight the ruling.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »