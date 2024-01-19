Usman Khawaja in doubt for second Test after copping blow to the chin

Usman Khawaja is in doubt for Australia’s second Test against West Indies after retiring hurt in the dying stages of Friday’s successful run chase. Australia chased West Indies’ target of 26 with all 10 wickets left in the shed to take a comfortable win in the first Test, but they lost Khawaja (nine), who entered concussion protocols when he was struck in the chin by a searing Shamar Joseph bouncer.

Khawaja tried to evade the ball but wasn’t quick enough to react, allowing the ball to rise up under his grill and hit him on the chin. He recoiled immediately and was assessed by a team physio, who made the call to retire him hurt, with just one run needed to win. Khawaja felt his upper jaw and cheekbone area and was bleeding from the mouth before leaving the field. The 36-year-old will be further assessed and, if it’s determined that he has suffered any form of concussion, will miss the second Test starting on January 25





