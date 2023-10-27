US Vice President praises Australia’s gun laws after mass shooting

In the wake of a mass shooting in Maine which left 18 people dead, the US Vice President declared the gun violence which had “terrorised” many American communities “doesn’t need to be this way”.

“The leading cause of death of American children is gun violence,” Harris said standing alongside Albanese and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.“Let us be clear, it does not have to be this way, as our friends in Australia have demonstrated”.

An extensive manhunt is still underway for 40-year-old Robert Card after he allegedly opened fire at multiple venues in the city of Lewiston. The US Army reservist had recently been discharged from a mental health centre despite threatening to commit a shooting at the facility. headtopics.com

Seven victims were shot and killed at the bowling alley Just-In-Time Recreation, while eight people died in the billiards room of Schemengees Bar & Grille restaurant. An additional three victims died in hospital while 13 others were injured. Maine State Police Colonel William G. Ross said it was a confronting scene for officers.

"A large law enforcement response from multiple surrounding agencies assisted the Lewiston police department in trying to identify who this individual was, what was happening," he said. "As you can imagine, this was a very fast-paced, fast-moving, very fluid scene, very dangerous scene that these guys and girls were into". headtopics.com

Read more:

SkyNewsAust »

Kamala Harris praises Australian gun lawsUS Vice-President Kamala Harris has praised Australia’s gun laws while addressing yesterday’s deadly mass shooting in the state of Maine. “Gun violence has terrorised and traumatised so many of our communities in this country,” Ms Harris told the state luncheon on Wednesday (local time). Read more ⮕

From making money selling pancakes to vice-president? Joko Widodo’s son aims for the topGibran Rakabuming Raka wants to follow in his father’s footsteps, but can he shake off public anger over allegations of nepotism? Read more ⮕

Montenegro’s president urges EU to grant country membershipIn an interview with the Guardian, Jacov Milatović says Brussels has an opportunity to renew its commitment to enlargement Read more ⮕

Former US president Donald Trump fined $15,000 for comment outside New York civil fraud trialThe former president violates a gag order in his civil fraud trial for the second time and is fined $US10,000 ($15,889). Read more ⮕

Australia-US relations: The full guest list for President Biden’s state dinner with AustraliaThe Bidens invited more than 300 guests, including business leaders, musicians, athletes and prominent Australian-Americans. Read more ⮕

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden toast the two country's friendshipThe US has pulled out all the stops for a display of patriotism and power to welcome Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House. The immediate focus has been on the deepening conflict in the Middle East. Read more ⮕