US Threatens to Stop Supplying Rifles to Israel Over Distribution to Civilians

The US has threatened to stop supplying rifles to Israel after their national security minister was seen handing them out to civilians. The diplomatic spat was prompted by images on social media of Itamar Ben-Gvir giving rifles to community security squads across the country, according to Israel’s daily newspaper Haaretz. The images appeared to show that Ben-Gvir had distributed the arms at political events in Bnei Brak and El’ad, two towns near Tel Aviv.

A State Department spokesperson said: “President Biden directed his team to ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself, consistent with international law, and we are actively providing additional security assistance to the Israeli Defence Forces. “Our assistance will flow quickly to meet Israel’s urgent needs.” A spokesman for Ben-Gvir did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

