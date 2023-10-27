US strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria amid fears Israel-Hamas war could escalate

A drone at the US’ Ain al-Asad airbase in west Iraq in 2020. The US says it has launched strikes on Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for a wave of drone and missile attacks on its forces in the region, including Ain al-Asad airbase.A drone at the US’ Ain al-Asad airbase in west Iraq in 2020. The US says it has launched strikes on Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for a wave of drone and missile attacks on its forces in the region, including Ain al-Asad airbase.

The strikes took place at about 4.30am on Friday near Abu Kamal, a Syrian town on the border with Iraq, and were carried out by two F-16 fighter jets using precision munitions, one of the officials said.

Officials at the Pentagon and the White House have made it clear for the past week that the US would respond, with Ryder saying again on Thursday that it would be “at the time and place of our choosing”. headtopics.com

The attacks on the US have been claimed by groups either directly controlled by Tehran or sharing the ideology of other groups currently fighting Israel. On Thursday, a US base at Kharab al-Jir in Syria wasGovernments in the west and the Middle East are concerned about a wider regional conflict developing if Israel continues its bombardment ofThe US is in a delicate situation.

Earlier on Thursday Biden also sent a rare message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Tehran against targeting US personnel in the Middle East, the White House said.Israel said on Friday that its fighter jets had struck three senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion, part of the Gaza City Brigade, Reuters reported. Israel said the three commanders had played a significant role in the 7 October attack on Israel. There was no official announcement by Hamas. headtopics.com

In the south, in a border area near the town of Rafah, Hamas militants were trading fire with Israeli troops, according to the reports.Israel has imposed a siege on the densely populated Gaza Strip after the 7 October Hamas attack on Israeli communities and launched intense airstrikes. Israel says Hamas killed 1,400 people including children, and took more than 200 hostages, some of them infants and older adults.

