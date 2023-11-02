US should place ‘no limit’ on civilian casualties Israel inflicts, senator says

The Gaza health ministryThe CNN host, Abby Phillip, asked Graham: “In 2023 … is it acceptable to drop bombs on a densely populated civilian area where there are refugees, where people are living, where there are children?”, Graham said its destruction was “non-negotiable”. He also said he “hate the loss of innocent lives”, and claimed Israel was trying to limit civilian casualties as Hamas tried to increase them.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel this week for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said. The visit comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel this week for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said. The visit comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel this week for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said. The visit comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Hamas Israel: Yemeni militants launch fresh salvo at IsraelIran-backed groups harry Israel on four fronts: missiles fly over the Red Sea, fighting rages in Gaza, firefights go on in Lebanon and unrest dogs the West Bank.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Israel-Hamas war: Israel kills terror chief as hopes rise for Australians’ Gaza escapeUS officials say high-level negotiations have made good progress towards reopening the lone border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: ‘Xi Jinping is loving this’: Republican showdown over military on Senate floorSenator Tommy Tuberville’s rejection of hundreds of military confirmations would be remembered as a “national security suicide mission,” said one angry Republican.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕