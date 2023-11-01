US Secretary of State Blinken to Meet Israeli PM Netanyahu

"Since the first day of the strikes, we are trying to get out. We came back and forth the border several times. The situation is dire," he said."The Egyptians have been great. If Egypt did not help, we would not get out. We would have all died, because all the people will eventually die. If they continue like that, that’s what will happen.

Israel said Tuesday's strike killed Ibrahim Biari, who it described as a ringleader of the October 7 attack on Israel. “He condemns in the strongest terms, any killings of civilians,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

He called again “for the entry of vital humanitarian assistance at a scale needed to meet the mounting needs of the Palestinian population”.Palestinians and foreign aid workers wait to cross into Egypt on Wednesday.As we have reported, 23 people, including 20 Australians, have registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and left Gaza.

Some 1,000 Palestinian children from Gaza were being offered treatment at hospitals in the UAE, accompanied by their families, the UAE state-run news agency WAM said. "Hamas was impeding the departure of American citizens and other foreign nationals. We've talked before about how at times they had no-one there at the Rafah gate to process individuals who were attempting to leave. At other times, they were actively preventing them from approaching the gate. And they have now agreed to no longer stand in the way.

