US SEC Approves First Bitcoin ETFs Reluctantly

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has reluctantly approved the first exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin, saying it is still deeply sceptical about cryptocurrencies and that its decision did not mean it approves or endorses bitcoin. The SEC said it gave the green light to 11 exchange-traded funds for bitcoin even though it only faced a deadline for one application.

Austrian heiress launches plan to give away $40 million of her fortune﻿Bitcoin ETFs could open the door to cryptocurrencies to many new investors who don't want to take the extra steps involved in buying actual bitcoin. It's a major win for Wall Street, particularly trillion-dollar fund managers like BlackRock, Fidelity Investments and Invesco that have pushed hard to get the SEC to approve their applications. It's also a win for the cryptocurrency industry, which has needed a win after nearly two years of turmoil that has resulted in the failure of several crypto firms, most notablyGary Gensler, the agency's chairman, has repeatedly said cryptocurrencies need more regulation and investor protection





