US says Israel must distinguish between Hamas and Gaza civilians

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been urged to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza. Health officials in that Hamas-run territory say more than 8,000 people -- half of them children -- have already died in three weeks of air strikes conducted in retaliation for the deadly Hamas attacks into Israel on October 7.

The call came as the Biden administration emphasized the need to protect civilian lives amid the ongoing conflict. Biden delivered a message to Netanyahu himself Sunday when the two spoke on a call to discuss developments in Gaza.

"The president reiterated that Israel has every right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism and underscored the need to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritizes the protection of civilians," the readout said. headtopics.com

Speaking on ABC's"This Week" as he made a round of Sunday talk shows, Sullivan added that Hamas, a"brutal terrorist organization," is"hiding behind the civilian population." "But it doesn't lessen their (Israel's) responsibility under international humanitarian law and the laws of war to do all in their power to protect the civilian population."

"Many of them are still there, still waiting to get out, and we are working actively to try to make that happen," Sullivan told CBS show"Face the Nation."

