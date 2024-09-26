US Republican Demands Ukraine Fire Ambassador Over 'Partisan' Munitions Plant Visit

, has demanded that Ukraine fire its ambassador to Washington as the feud between Donald Trump and Volodymr Zelenskyy escalated and Republicans accused the Ukrainian leader of election interference., over a visit to a munitions factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania, last week where the Ukrainian president thanked workers for providing desperately needed shells to his outgunned forces.

On the same day, Trump in a campaign event in North Carolina attacked Zelenskyy directly and accused him of "refusing" to negotiate a peace deal with Vladimir Putin. "We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal: Zelenskyy."

Vance had earlier said a peace in Ukraine could entail Russia retaining the Ukrainian land it had occupied and the establishment a demilitarised zone with a heavily fortified frontline to prevent another Russian invasion.

