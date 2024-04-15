US Opens Criminal Investigation into Cargo Ship Crash

The US has opened a criminal investigation into what occurred on a cargo ship before it crashed into Baltimore ’s Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused it to collapse last month, according to a person familiar with the probe. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents early Monday boarded the Singapore-flagged container ship , which remains disabled on the Patapsco River , the bureau said in a statement.
The criminal investigation is examining what kind of failures occurred on the ship, the circumstances leading up to the crash and whether any federal laws may have been broken, according to the person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified speaking about information that isn’t public. Attorneys representing the Singapore-based ship owner, Grace Ocean, earlier this month filed a petition jointly with Synergy Marine, which was operating the ship.
US Criminal Investigation Cargo Ship Crash Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge FBI Singapore-Flagged Container Ship Patapsco River
