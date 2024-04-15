US Man Accused of Killing 9-Year-Old Girl in Dallas Apartment Feud Could Get Plea Deal

A US man accused of firing into a Dallas apartment and killing a nine-year-old girl in a feud with another rapper could get a plea deal .It ended in a mistrial and now sources tell CBS News Texas that prosecutors are considering a plea deal . Simmons is facing life in prison if convicted.Court documents show he will be back in a Dallas County courtroom today for a plea hearing.She lives in the Roseland Townhomes, where in 2019 Brandoniya Bennett lost her life in a hail of bullets.

"She was nine years old. she would have started school today," a Dallas police official said during an emotional department briefing on the murder."What? Are they releasing him to do another one?" an angry Andrews said to no one in particular.In August of 2019, the murder rate in Dallas was approaching a high not seen in a decade.Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spoke at her funeral, vowing "We cannot, I cannot allow her death to have been in vain.

He was later arrested in Tulsa, Okla, after a standoff with police. He was returned to Dallas to stand trial.But Dallas police have always maintained that Simmons pulled the trigger and now it appears that prosecutors are considering a plea. "They just don't care," Andrews said, "because if they cared, they'd keep him in there and put him somewhere ... he needs help."TODAY IN HISTORY: The most unlikeliest survivor of famous sea disaster

