US launch retaliatory airstrikes targeting Iran-linked bases in Syria

The US military launched airstrikes early Friday (local time) on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against US bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.

In a statement, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the "precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17".

But the US has noted that Iran has long supported Hamas and has raised concerns that Iran and its proxies could turn the conflict into a wider war. In addition, a contractor suffered a cardiac arrest and died while seeking shelter from a possible drone attack. headtopics.com

"I think we've been crystal clear that we maintain the inherent right of defending our troops and we will take all necessary measures to protect our forces and our interests overseas," he told reporters during a Pentagon briefing earlier in the day.

The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for the devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel nearly three weeks ago, but Israel has denied responsibility for the al-Ahli hospital blast and the US has said its intelligence assessment found that Tel Aviv was not to blame. headtopics.com

