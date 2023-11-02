US House vote fails to expel Republican George Santos after 23 federal charges

Republican lawmakers from Santos’ state of New York said last month they would introduce a resolution to expel Santos, but the move was delayed by weeks when the House was leaderless following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Republicans on 25 October elected Mike Johnson, who has said he does not support expelling Santos for being charged with a crime, to succeed McCarthy. Santos has been ensnared in controversy since shortly after winning his election in November, when he was accused of fabricating much of his biography on the campaign trail.

The corruption charges against Santos also include reporting a false $500,000 campaign loan and lying to the House about his assets. A trial for Santos is scheduled for 9 September 2024, shortly before the elections that will determine control of the White House and both congressional chambers.

The House ethics committee has also said it is looking into allegations involving Santos. The investigative subcommittee contacted 40 witnesses, reviewed more than 170,000 pages of documents and authorized 37 subpoenas, the committee said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Representative, introduced the resolution on 26 October, accusing Tlaib of “antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations, and leading an insurrection at the US Capitol Complex”.

Greene’s resolution refers to a peaceful demonstration in a House office building, during which hundreds of protesters were arrested. Tlaib did not participate in that demonstration.

