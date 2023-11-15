US House Oversight Committee Chairman slams Democrat during probe into family finances

US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer called Jared Moskowitz a 'liar' and a 'Smurf' after the US House Rep demanded he publicly explain a financial transaction involving his brother. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer lambasted a Democratic lawmaker as a 'liar' and a 'Smurf' during a contentious Tuesday hearing after Comer's own family finances came under scrutiny.

