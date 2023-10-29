US Halts Export of Civilian Firearms and Ammunition for 90 Days

The US has stopped issuing export licenses for most civilian firearms and ammunition for 90 days for all non-governmental users, the commerce department said on Friday, citing national security and foreign policy interests.

The commerce department did not provide further details for the pause, which also includes shotguns and optical sights, but said an urgent review will assess the “risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities”.

Reeves said she had not seen the commerce department take such a sweeping action like this before. “For sure they have individual country policies – but nothing like this,” she said. Export licenses for Ukraine and Israel, as well as some other close allies, will be exempted from the temporary halt in exports.Exporters can continue to submit license requests during the pause, but they will be “held without action” until the pause is lifted.Our US morning briefing breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it mattersThe pause does not affect previously issued export licenses, the commerce department said. headtopics.com

For shipments to government clients, exporters must name specific end users, while applications with unnamed government, military, and police users will be “returned without action”.

