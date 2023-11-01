US Federal Reserve votes to keep rates at 22-year high

According to the National Federation’s latest consumer survey, shoppers are projected to spend almost $900 on gifts, food and decorations this holiday season. Reportedly, this estimate is $40 more than last year’s average costs and a direct result of inflation.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Federal Reserve holds rates steady, acknowledges economy is ‘strong’Fed policymakers sought to strike a balance between the US economy’s surprising strength, and tighter financial conditions for businesses and individuals.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: UBS Expects Reserve Bank of Australia to Keep Interest Rates Higher for LongerUBS predicts that the Reserve Bank of Australia will maintain higher interest rates for an extended period and delays its forecast of the first-rate cut to November 2024. The broker anticipates a quarter of a percentage point increase at the RBA's November 7 meeting, with a potential risk of another increase in February 2024.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: IMF Urges Reserve Bank to Lift Interest Rates to Control InflationThe International Monetary Fund has urged the Reserve Bank to lift official interest rates further while warning they may have to go even higher if the nation’s governments don’t abandon or delay some of their multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: US Stocks Mostly Rise Ahead of Federal Reserve DecisionUS stocks mostly rose ahead of a Federal Reserve decision, with analysts expecting the central bank will keep rates on hold today. Follow the day's financial news and insights from our specialist business reporters on our live blog.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: US Stocks Rise Ahead of Federal Reserve DecisionUS stocks mostly rose as analysts expect the Federal Reserve to keep rates on hold. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urges the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates further in its annual report on the Australian economy.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: US Federal Reserve ‘treading a narrow path’ with rate decisionsThe US Federal Reserve has decided to leave interest rates on hold as it treads a “narrow path”, says CommSec’s Tom Piotrowski. The interest rate has been held at the range of 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent. “The fact that the US economy is doing quite well – still a deal of uncertainty in the future,” Mr Piotrowski told Sky News Australia.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕