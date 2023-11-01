US Federal Reserve ‘treading a narrow path’ with rate decisions

“The fact that the US economy is doing quite well – still a deal of uncertainty in the future,” Mr Piotrowski told Sky News Australia.He said markets have taken the decision “in their stride” with gains of around 1.3 per cent for the Nasdaq.

ABCNEWS: US Stocks Mostly Rise Ahead of Federal Reserve DecisionUS stocks mostly rose ahead of a Federal Reserve decision, with analysts expecting the central bank will keep rates on hold today. Follow the day's financial news and insights from our specialist business reporters on our live blog.

Source: abcnews

ABCNEWS: US Stocks Rise Ahead of Federal Reserve DecisionUS stocks mostly rose as analysts expect the Federal Reserve to keep rates on hold. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urges the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates further in its annual report on the Australian economy.

Source: abcnews

FINANCIALREVIEW: Federal Reserve holds rates steady, acknowledges economy is ‘strong’Fed policymakers sought to strike a balance between the US economy’s surprising strength, and tighter financial conditions for businesses and individuals.

Source: FinancialReview

THEAGE: IMF Urges Reserve Bank to Lift Interest Rates to Control InflationThe International Monetary Fund has urged the Reserve Bank to lift official interest rates further while warning they may have to go even higher if the nation’s governments don’t abandon or delay some of their multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects.

Source: theage

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia inflation: To avoid recession, the Reserve Bank of Australia must carry a credible stickThe bank must be seen to be independent of government and make good monetary policy decisions if it is to convince the public it will get inflation under control.

Source: FinancialReview

9NEWSAUS: Market Analysts Predict Interest Rate Hike by Reserve Bank of AustraliaMarket analysts are predicting that the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise interest rates at its next meeting on November 7. While some experts believe the cash rate will peak at 4.6 percent, others argue that further rate hikes will be necessary to bring down stubborn inflation.

Source: 9NewsAUS