US Fed keeps interest rates at 22-year high

It marks the first time officials have held rates steady at two consecutive meetings since they began tightening monetary policy last year. Many analysts, including those employed by the Fed, were predicting the United States would enter a recession this year due to the rapid pace of interest rate hikes.

But despite its aggressive monetary tightening, the Fed noted that"economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter."The Fed's move is likely to raise expectations that it is done hiking interest rates and is moving into a prolonged pause.Despite a recent series of strong economic data, the Fed's rate decision has been made easier by a surge in yields on longer-term government bonds.

For some analysts like David Mericle of Goldman Sachs, the"rapid rise in ten-year Treasury yields," played the biggest role in shaping the Fed's call.

