US envoy to UN says Arab states ‘empowering Hamas’ with Gaza ceasefire motion

Linda Thomas Greenfield, the US envoy to the UN, said relations between Israel and Gaza ‘could not go back to the status quo’.Linda Thomas Greenfield, the US envoy to the UN, said relations between Israel and Gaza ‘could not go back to the status quo’.

Speaking on the second day of an emergency debate at the UN general assembly, she said the Hamas goals were “single-minded and they’re sickening. They are determined to destroy Israel and kill Jews. And let’s be clear, Hamas has never cared about the genuine needs or concerns or safety of the people it claims to represent. And Hamas has no respect for the rule of law or human life. To them Palestinian civilians are expendable.

She said: “We must not go back to the status quo where Hamas terrorises Israel and uses Palestinian civilians as human shields. And we must not go back to the status quo where. The status quo is untenable, and it is unacceptable. This means that when this crisis is over, there has to be a vision of what comes next.” headtopics.com

Jordan sought to maximise public support for the Palestinian cause before a late vote on Friday by asking other countries in the general assembly to back a motion calling for a durable and sustained humanitarian truce in Gaza rather than a fully fledged ceasefire.

Jordan also sought to broaden support within the assembly by demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all illegally held hostages.– Jordan and other Arab states were trying to engineer a clear public condemnation of Israel, painting its response to the Hamas attack as being in breach of international humanitarian law. headtopics.com

Jordan’s draft resolution also calls for immediate access for humanitarian workers, and demands that Israel rescind its order that citizens in Gaza to move south for their own protection. It states: “The delivery of food, water medicine and fuel needs to be sustained and at scale,” stressing “the imperative that under international humanitarian law citizens cannot be deprived of objects that are essential to survival.” It describes Israel as the occupying power.

