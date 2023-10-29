US ‘deeply saddened’ by death of Iranian teenager after alleged hijab encounter

Surveillance video footage, aired by Iranian state television, of Armita Geravand being pulled from a train on the Tehran metro on 1 October.Surveillance video footage, aired by Iranian state television, of Armita Geravand being pulled from a train on the Tehran metro on 1 October.“I am deeply saddened to learn that Armita Geravand has died after being beaten by Iran’s morality police for not wearing a hijab in public,” US National Security advisor,, said on X.

Geravand, a 17-year-old from Iran's Kurdish region, had been in a coma in Tehran's Fajr hospital since 1 October after losing consciousness on the city's metro. The circumstances surrounding the incident were disputed. A surveillance video widely circulated on social media showed Geravand, who was not wearing a veil, being carried from the metro after losing consciousness.

But Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw said she had been critically wounded in a confrontation with members of Iran’s “morality police”, which enforces a strict dress code requiring women to wear veils in public. headtopics.com

The authorities, however, said Geravand had fallen and injured her head after suffering a sudden drop in blood pressure. They denied that any “physical or verbal altercations” had taken place.

